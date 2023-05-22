UrduPoint.com

Counter-Terrorist Operation Introduced In Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Published May 22, 2023

Russia's Belgorod region introduced a counter-terrorist operation on Monday after a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered the area, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russia's Belgorod region introduced a counter-terrorist operation on Monday after a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered the area, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In order to ensure the safety of citizens in the Belgorod region, the legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation has been introduced today, which establishes special measures and temporary restrictions," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

