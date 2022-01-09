Counter-Terrorist Operation Moving to New Stage in Almaty - Reports

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - The counter-terrorism operation in Kazakhstan is moving to a new stage and military forces have been stationed at all checkpoints to prevent the escape of militants from Almaty, the Khabar 24 tv channel reports.

All vehicles are being inspected at the 13 checkpoints located around the city of Almaty and thorough document checks are being carried out. Law enforcement authorities have taken full control of all entrances and exits from the city.

All suspects get detained and are then taken to the headquarters, Khabar 24 reported on Sunday.

Earlier, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said that about 300 people were detained in Kazakhstan while attempting to cross the country's border on January 6-7. Firearms, stolen items, including cell phones and large sums of money, both in domestic and foreign currencies, were seized from them.

The total number of people detained during the mass unrest in Kazakhstan this past week has surpassed 5,100, according to the country's Interior Ministry.