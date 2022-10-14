UrduPoint.com

Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime Declared In Belarus - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime Declared in Belarus - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Belarus, the country's armed forces and special services are ready to respond to any provocations from neighboring countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine were training militants from among Belarusian radicals to carry out sabotage, terrorist attacks, and organize a military insurgency in the republic. On Monday, the president instructed the State Security Committee to conduct all necessary counter-terrorist measures under the current conditions.

"The head of our country has held a number of meetings with security forces, and a counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared.

Indeed, there was information that some neighboring countries were planning provocations, even involving the seizure of certain areas of the Belarusian territory," Makei said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

The minister noted that no one can be trusted these days; therefore, all these measures are aimed at the safety of the people of Belarus "so that occupiers do not set foot on a single meter of our land."

He added that "no such signal should be left without an adequate response;" therefore, the country's security forces are ready "to respond to any provocations that may arise from neighboring countries."

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Ukraine Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Lithuania May All From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

4 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

4 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

4 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

4 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

4 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.