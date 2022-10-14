Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime Declared in Belarus - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Belarus, the country's armed forces and special services are ready to respond to any provocations from neighboring countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine were training militants from among Belarusian radicals to carry out sabotage, terrorist attacks, and organize a military insurgency in the republic. On Monday, the president instructed the State Security Committee to conduct all necessary counter-terrorist measures under the current conditions.

"The head of our country has held a number of meetings with security forces, and a counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared.

Indeed, there was information that some neighboring countries were planning provocations, even involving the seizure of certain areas of the Belarusian territory," Makei said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

The minister noted that no one can be trusted these days; therefore, all these measures are aimed at the safety of the people of Belarus "so that occupiers do not set foot on a single meter of our land."

He added that "no such signal should be left without an adequate response;" therefore, the country's security forces are ready "to respond to any provocations that may arise from neighboring countries."