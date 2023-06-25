(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The regime of a counter-terrorist operation imposed in several regions of Russia will be lifted in the nearest future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The counter-terrorist operation (regime) will be lifted in the nearest future," Peskov said, adding that there would be every prerequisites for that.

Earlier in the day, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a counter-terrorist operation regime had been introduced in the Russian capital of Moscow and the Moscow and Voronezh regions in order to prevent possible terrorist acts.