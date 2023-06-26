(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The legal regime of a counter-terrorist operation has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Monday.

On Saturday, a counter-terrorist operation regime introduced in the Russian capital of Moscow and the Moscow region in order to prevent possible terrorist acts in connections with the events surrounding private military company (PMC) Wagner.

"Due to the absence of threats to life, health, property and other legally protected interests of people, the head of the counter-terrorist operation, the head of the FSB of Russia for the city of Moscow and the Moscow region decided to cancel the counter-terrorist operation legal regime in Moscow and the Moscow region from 09:00 (local time, 06:00 GMT) on June 26, 2023, the NAC said in a statement.

At the moment, the situation in the Moscow region is stable, the statement read, adding that the temporary restrictions in force on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow region have been also canceled.