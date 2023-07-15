(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Entry into a number of districts in the Turkish province of Sirnak on the border with Syria will be restricted amid a counter-terrorist operation, the provincial authorities have announced.

Between July 15 and July 29 entry to areas of the "temporary special security zone" will be prohibited, the authorities said as quoted by A Haber tv channel on Friday.

The counter-terrorist operation will affect a total of 14 areas in Sirnak Province, where measures are being taken to prevent violence, crimes and damage to citizens, the provincial authorities specified.

Turkey regularly conducts operations in the province of Sirnak against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkey.