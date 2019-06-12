Counterfeit medicine a 'growing threat': EU study

(@imziishan)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Counterfeit medicine is a "growing threat" in Europe , causing serious illness or even death and costing the pharmaceutical industry billions every year, according to a study published Wednesday.

Criminal networks are producing an "increasingly diverse range of medicines", including drugs to treat serious illnesses such as cancer, the European Union's police agency Europol and its Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) said in a report.

Although luxury items such as clothes and jewellery are among the most commonly detected counterfeit goods, professional gangs in Europe are producing an increasing range of goods, including food, pesticides and car parts.

"Organised crime groups who produce and sell these goods have no respect for the quality of products which very often pose health and safety risks," said Europol head Catherine De Bolle.

Pharmaceuticals made in unhygienic clandestine laboratories by unqualified workers can contain the wrong active ingredient, no active ingredient at all, or high levels of toxic substances, the report found.