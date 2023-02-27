UrduPoint.com

Countering US Media Provocations Against Russia Must Become Systematic - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Work to counter media provocations sown by the United States and its allies against Russia are especially needed today, at a time of the Ukraine conflict, and should be put on a systematic basis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Undoubtedly, such efforts to promote an objective image of our country are especially in demand today at the level of the bacchanalia that the US and their satellites have staged in the world information space to, without any exaggeration, demonize our country and blacken us in the eyes of the world community. And the work to counter such provocations must be put on a systematic basis," Lavrov said at a meeting with the heads of the Russian Foreign Ministry's regional offices.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. Moscow has repeatedly warned that Western governments and media launched a disinformation campaign regarding the hostilities in Ukraine to promote their own vision of the events, in addition to disseminating Russophobic sentiments in the society. Many countries have also censored Russian state media outlets since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

