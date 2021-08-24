UrduPoint.com

Counterterrorism Officials Vet Afghan Evacuees Prior To Entry In US - Official

Afghan evacuees undergo a thorough vetting process conducted by US intelligence and counterterrorism officials before they are allowed into the United States, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday

"These individuals are being flown to third-party countries in Europe and Asia that have agreed to serve as transit hubs before these individuals undergo robust security processing and fly onward to the United States," the official said during a conference call with reporters. "That process involves biometric and biographic security screenings conducted by our intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals."

Afghan refugees undergo a medical screening when they arrive to the United States, including a coronavirus test, the official said.

The Biden administration is also working on plans to possibly offer Afghan refugees coronavirus vaccines, the official added.

The official also said it is possible the Defense Department may increase the number of military installations housing Afghan refugees in the United States. To date, Afghan refugees are being housed at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee, Fort Bliss and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in earlier remarks that the Defense Department could evacuate about 100,000 individuals from Afghanistan by the end of the week. Some 21,600 people were evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of evacuees to 58,700 since August 14.

