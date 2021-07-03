Counterterrorism Operation Regime Imposed in Parts of Nalchik - Operational Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The counterterrorism operation regime was introduced on Saturday in parts of the Russian city of Nalchik, as well as the Baksansky District of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the regional operational headquarters said in a statement.

"In order to prevent and solve the act of terrorism, minimize its consequences and protect people's, state and social vital interests, the head of the Kabardino-Balkarian regional department of the Federal Security Service decided to impose the legal regime of a counterterrorism operation in parts of the Nalchik urban area ... starting from 3:15 Moscow time [00:15 GMT]," the statement said.

A similar measure was introduced in some parts of the Baksansky District.