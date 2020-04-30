MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The counterterrorism operation regime imposed on early Thursday in Russia's Yekaterinburg and the Aramil Urban District has been lifted, the regional department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

Earlier in the day, the National Antiterrorism Committee said that the FSB had prevented terrorist attacks in the city of Yekaterinburg, leaving three gunmen neutralized.

"The special measures and temporary restrictions imposed over the counterterrorism operation have been lifted," the FSB said in a statement.