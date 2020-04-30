UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Counterterrorism Operation Regime In Russia's Yekaterinburg Has Been Lifted - FSB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:10 AM

Counterterrorism Operation Regime in Russia's Yekaterinburg Has Been Lifted - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The counterterrorism operation regime imposed on early Thursday in Russia's Yekaterinburg and the Aramil Urban District has been lifted, the regional department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

Earlier in the day, the National Antiterrorism Committee said that the FSB had prevented terrorist attacks in the city of Yekaterinburg, leaving three gunmen neutralized.

"The special measures and temporary restrictions imposed over the counterterrorism operation have been lifted," the FSB said in a statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Yekaterinburg

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

4 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

4 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

5 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

6 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

5 hours ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.