The fight against terrorism remains one of the priorities for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), there is a positive trend in this field, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The fight against terrorism remains one of the priorities for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), there is a positive trend in this field, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"The fight against terrorism remains one of the priorities for the FSB.

Last week, we spoke in detail about the results made in that important field, the trend in this field in the last 10 years. It is important that this positive dynamic, positive trend was maintained during the period in question," the president said.

The number of terrorism-linked crimes is decreasing, "from nine in 2018 to four in 2019, with 57 such crimes prevented. In 2018, 36 [such crimes were prevented], including 34 terrorist attacks," Putin said.