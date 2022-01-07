Counterterrorist Operations Needed Until Full Extermination of Gunmen - Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that the country needs to continue the counterterrorist operations until the full extermination of gunmen.

The Kazakh leader held a meeting of the counterterrorist committee, according to the Kazakh presidential press service.

"Terrorists are still using weapons and inflicting damage to people's property. That is why counterterrorist operations must be continued until the full extermination of gunmen," Tokayev said, as quoted by the press service.