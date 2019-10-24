Vote counting was under way Thursday in Botswana in a tight election seen as the first real political test for a country ruled by the same party since independence

Gaborone, Botswana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Vote counting was under way Thursday in Botswana in a tight election seen as the first real political test for a country ruled by the same party since independence.

Pre-election polling showed the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), battered by an unprecedented internal crisis and new political rivals, would win the vote but return to parliament with a reduced majority.

The BDP, which has ruled since Botswana became independent from Britain in 1966, suffered a seismic jolt in May when former president Ian Khama renounced his hand-picked successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Khama stormed out after accusing his former deputy of autocracy and threw his weight behind the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), once his fiercest critic.

He then endorsed a new political party, the Botswana PatrioticFront (BPF), which has fielded candidates in only 19 of the 57constituencies.