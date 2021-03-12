Countries at UN slam Egypt for using terror law on critics

Egypt must stop using anti-terrorism laws to muzzle opponents, rights defenders and journalists, and to keep critics in pre-trial detention indefinitely, dozens of countries told the UN on Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Egypt must stop using anti-terrorism laws to muzzle opponents, rights defenders and journalists, and to keep critics in pre-trial detention indefinitely, dozens of countries told the UN on Friday.

"We are deeply concerned about the application of terrorism legislation against human rights activists, LGBTI persons, journalists, politicians and lawyers," said Kirsti Kauppi, Finland's ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

"We urge Egypt to end the use of terrorism charges to hold human rights defenders and civil society activists in extended pre-trial detention," she added, reading a joint statement on behalf of 31 mainly European countries.