Countries' Attempts to Politicize APEC Meetings Prevented Adoption of Communique - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) failed to adopt a joint communique due to some countries' attempts to politicize APEC ministerial meetings, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Sunday.

Reshetnikov is heading the delegation of Russia to the APEC ministerial meetings in the Thai capital of Bangkok. A member of the Russian delegation told journalists earlier on Sunday that the ministers failed to adopt a joint communique.

"We highly praise Thailand's efforts to reach consensus and strike a balance between the different positions. Thailand, as the host country, has demonstrated a high spirit of cooperation. It is important that 23 out of 24 items have been agreed upon. This means that APEC is still capable of advancing the economic agenda.

The only reason why we failed to reach a consensus was the attempt of some economies to politicize the forum," the Russian Ministry of Economic Development quoted Reshetnikov in a statement as saying.

The minister noted that further APEC meetings should "focus on finding common ground rather than on provoking controversies" to remain an effective mechanism for the sustainable and prosperous development of the Asia-Pacific region.

The ministry said on Saturday that the Russian delegation left the meeting during the report of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Before that, delegations of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States left the APEC meeting hall during Reshetnikov's report.