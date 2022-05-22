UrduPoint.com

Countries' Attempts To Politicize APEC Meetings Prevented Adoption Of Communique - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Countries' Attempts to Politicize APEC Meetings Prevented Adoption of Communique - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) failed to adopt a joint communique due to some countries' attempts to politicize APEC ministerial meetings, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Sunday.

Reshetnikov is heading the delegation of Russia to the APEC ministerial meetings in the Thai capital of Bangkok. A member of the Russian delegation told journalists earlier on Sunday that the ministers failed to adopt a joint communique.

"We highly praise Thailand's efforts to reach consensus and strike a balance between the different positions. Thailand, as the host country, has demonstrated a high spirit of cooperation. It is important that 23 out of 24 items have been agreed upon. This means that APEC is still capable of advancing the economic agenda.

The only reason why we failed to reach a consensus was the attempt of some economies to politicize the forum," the Russian Ministry of Economic Development quoted Reshetnikov in a statement as saying.

The minister noted that further APEC meetings should "focus on finding common ground rather than on provoking controversies" to remain an effective mechanism for the sustainable and prosperous development of the Asia-Pacific region.

The ministry said on Saturday that the Russian delegation left the meeting during the report of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Before that, delegations of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States left the APEC meeting hall during Reshetnikov's report.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Katherine Russia Canada Bangkok Japan United States Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

12 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

12 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

12 hours ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.