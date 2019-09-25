Countries Boost Support for Palestinian Refugees After US Halts Aid - UNRWA Chief

Dozens of countries around the world have boosted their funding for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East following the United States' decision to cut all aid to the UN agency, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Dozens of countries around the world have boosted their funding for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East following the United States' decision to cut all aid to the UN agency, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It's been very encouraging to see the response of other member states after the US funding cut. We have seen 43 countries in 2018 increased their funding to UNRWA, and this is very important," Krahenbuhl said. "So, we are continuing to build on that and to try and preserve it also this year."

Krahenbuhl said that thanks to this increase in international help, UNRWA over the past three weeks has been able to reopen more than 700 schools in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, as well as schools in Syria and Lebanon that serve an estimated 1 million children.

"That is always a very big relief for everybody in the community because they are very worried about the education," Krahenbuhl added.

In June, Krahenbuhl warned that UNRWA might suspend a number of its humanitarian operations due to financial gap the agency was confronted with. After being able to mobilize more than $110 million at the pledging conference in New York in May, a few donors also stepped in with financial support that allowed the UNRWA to open 709 schools in the West Bank for the new academic year.

The UN agency has faced a severe funding crisis since last year, when the United States, previously its largest single donor, said it would halt its annual contributions of around $360 million.