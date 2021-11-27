UrduPoint.com

Countries Convene For Pandemic Treaty Talks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:15 PM

Countries convene for pandemic treaty talks

World nations gather Monday to thrash out whether to pursue a pandemic treaty setting out how to handle the next crisis -- which experts fear is only a matter of time

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :World nations gather Monday to thrash out whether to pursue a pandemic treaty setting out how to handle the next crisis -- which experts fear is only a matter of time.

The three-day meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva comes with the planet still besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years on from the first recorded cases.

The economic turmoil and millions of lives lost have triggered calls for new international defences strong enough to prevent a repeat disaster.

"We will have more pandemics in the future. The question is not if, but when," Jaouad Mahjour, the WHO assistant director-general for emergency preparedness, told reporters.

The World Health Assembly -- the WHO's decision-making body comprising all 194 member states -- is holding an unprecedented special session to consider developing a new accord on pandemic preparedness and response.

The meeting should conclude with a resolution on the way forward. The desired outcome -- whether a treaty or another formulation -- will come later down the line, potentially as far off as 2024.

But how far countries are prepared to go in agreeing binding terms on getting ready for the next outbreak, and effective systems for stamping it out, remains uncertain.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Geneva All From Million

Recent Stories

Maryam failed to produce London flats' receipts: F ..

Maryam failed to produce London flats' receipts: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 At Least 1 Dead in Gas Explosion in Southern Ukrai ..

At Least 1 Dead in Gas Explosion in Southern Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs2400 per tola

Gold prices decline by Rs2400 per tola

6 minutes ago
 Australia No 8 Valetini gets three-week ban for Be ..

Australia No 8 Valetini gets three-week ban for Beard tackle

6 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held during raid

7 outlaws held during raid

34 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.