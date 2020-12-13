PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 13 (Sputnik) - The international community has not managed to combine efforts to develop anti-coronavirus medicines and vaccines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"We do not see any kind of global consolidation of efforts aimed to jointly develop medicines, vaccines and so on, no, one way or another, everyone is for himself. This is what we see," Zakharova told the Zvezda tv channel.

The spokeswoman stressed that Russia faced a large flow of misinformation after it officially announced its pioneer COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, as the western countries continued to pursue aggressive policies even in such a critical period.

"We just faced an avalanche of misinformation. Were we ready for it? Both yes and no. I thought that this whole 'western machine' with its developments, its mechanics, it would stop when it came to the survival of the planet, no less. There was an opportunity for the world to unite at least on this topic," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman noted that, though there was no global cooperation, some countries helped each other on a mutual basis.

"But, on the other hand, there is mutual assistance in general, such a remote, not really global though, but still," Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, one of the main tasks that the ministry carried out in 2020 was the repatriation of Russian citizens from foreign countries after the international borders were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our citizens' repatriation from abroad is not something that can not be forgotten ... It was the strongest moment," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that in summer Russian President Vladimir Putin promoted her to the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, which Zakharova considered to be the expression of the president's trust that she still had to "live up to."

"This was such an incredible event, a significant event, of course, such a great credit of trust that should be lived up to. And I try to do it every day. I clearly understand that I am only in the beginning of the path, but I am absolutely aware that I am on this path and I remind myself about this every day," Zakharova said.

According to the Russian government's coronavirus response center, the country has confirmed 28,080 new cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number reaching 2,653,928 infections. On Saturday, Russia recorded 28,137 new daily COVID-19 cases.