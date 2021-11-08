Countries in Americas Must Focus on Human Rights at OAS Assembly - Watchdog

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The participants of the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow are using flawed data on greenhouse gas emissions, as many countries underreport their emissions to the United Nations, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper has analyzed the reports of all 196 UN member states and revealed "a giant gap" between the nations' declared and real emissions, ranging from 8.5 billion to 13.3 billion tonnes of underreported emissions a year.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) explained the gap by "the application of different reporting formats and inconsistency in the scope and timeliness of reporting (such as between developed and developing countries, or across developing countries)," the newspaper said on Sunday.

From October 31 to November 12, Glasgow is hosting the COP26, which gathers world leaders and other high-ranking officials, experts and activists to address issues pertaining to climate change. At the summit, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to lower greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

