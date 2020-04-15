UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Intercepting Medical Aid To Other Nations Do Not Improve Their Image - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Countries Intercepting Medical Aid to Other Nations Do Not Improve Their Image - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia sends medical aid to other countries taking into account its own needs, and believes that the nations which intercept humanitarian goods do not improve their image by such actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, media and officials from Germany, France and Canada said that the United States had redirected flights carrying cargoes with medical masks and equipment from their states to its territory, paying the Asian suppliers in cash and de facto "pirating" its NATO allies.

"I can assure you that we make decisions on allocation of relevant funds and equipment as aid to other countries in correlation in Russia's own needs.

Of course, we take into account the fact that the production of ventilators and other equipment we need has been arranged at the accelerated pace. We are in contact with the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry, and they are working on in this 24/7. I still would avoid being guided by the 'I lack something myself' concept ” this is a temptation. Following this reasoning, one should 'intercept' humanitarian goods being delivered by plane via Russia, as some countries did. I do not think this improves anyone's image," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Canada France Germany United States Media From Industry Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

10 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAEâ€™s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.