Countries Intercepting Medical Aid to Other Nations Do Not Improve Their Image - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia sends medical aid to other countries taking into account its own needs, and believes that the nations which intercept humanitarian goods do not improve their image by such actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, media and officials from Germany, France and Canada said that the United States had redirected flights carrying cargoes with medical masks and equipment from their states to its territory, paying the Asian suppliers in cash and de facto "pirating" its NATO allies.

"I can assure you that we make decisions on allocation of relevant funds and equipment as aid to other countries in correlation in Russia's own needs.

Of course, we take into account the fact that the production of ventilators and other equipment we need has been arranged at the accelerated pace. We are in contact with the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry, and they are working on in this 24/7. I still would avoid being guided by the 'I lack something myself' concept ” this is a temptation. Following this reasoning, one should 'intercept' humanitarian goods being delivered by plane via Russia, as some countries did. I do not think this improves anyone's image," Lavrov said.