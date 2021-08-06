UrduPoint.com

Countries Meeting Taliban In Doha Should Insist On Ceasefire, Talks Resumption - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Countries Meeting Taliban in Doha Should Insist on Ceasefire, Talks Resumption - UN

Countries that will meet with the representatives of the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) in Doha next week should push for a general ceasefire and a resumption of the negotiations, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday

"Next week, there will be meetings in Doha of some of the Special Representatives key countries, including a meeting of the so-called Extended Troika," Lyons said. "Those countries that meet with the Taliban Political Commission should insist in these meetings on a general ceasefire, a resumption of the negotiations, as well as reiterate the position of the Security Council and that of the regional and international community that a government imposed by force will not be recognized."

