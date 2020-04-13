Countries Must Base COVID-19 Restrictions on Human Health Protection - WHO Chief

Countries must base imposing or lifting restrictions over the coronavirus infection on the need to protect human health, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday

"Some countries and communities have now endured several weeks of social and economic restrictions. Some countries are considering when they can lift these restrictions, others are considering whether and when to introduce them. In both cases, these decisions must be based, first and foremost, on protecting human health," the WHO chief told a press conference.