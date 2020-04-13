UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Must Base COVID-19 Restrictions On Human Health Protection - WHO Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:54 PM

Countries Must Base COVID-19 Restrictions on Human Health Protection - WHO Chief

Countries must base imposing or lifting restrictions over the coronavirus infection on the need to protect human health, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Countries must base imposing or lifting restrictions over the coronavirus infection on the need to protect human health, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday.

"Some countries and communities have now endured several weeks of social and economic restrictions. Some countries are considering when they can lift these restrictions, others are considering whether and when to introduce them. In both cases, these decisions must be based, first and foremost, on protecting human health," the WHO chief told a press conference.

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Deploys Over 41,000 Medical Forces to COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Decision on lockdown to be made on Apr 14: Asad Um ..

2 minutes ago

Sailor from US aircraft carrier dies of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister attends oath-taking ceremony of Abd ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Fundraising for Re-election Soars by 36% to ..

7 minutes ago

MUC-Qasmi demands 4-month waiver on mosques utilit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.