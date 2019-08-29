UrduPoint.com
Countries Of Origin Must Repatriate, Prosecute Islamist Foreign Fighters- Iraq Envoy To UN

Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Countries of origin must repatriate and prosecute foreign fighters for the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Iraq's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sarhad Sardar Abdulrahman Fatah told the UN Security Council.

"We would like to call the governments of the countries involved to develop a full response to the repatriation of their citizens and to put them on trial nationally," Abdulrahman said on Wednesday.

Countries must also work to return the children left behind by Islamic State foreign fighters, Abdulrahman said.

On Tuesday, Russia's Deputy Permanent UN Representative Gennady Kuzmin said some 3,000 people with links to the Islamic State and its affiliates remain in Syria.

By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, retook all the territories in the country previously seized by the Islamic State. However, the terror group is still present in Iraq and Syria and continues to stage sporadic attacks.

