Countries Should Be Ready to Handle Mass Fatalities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - ICRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Countries around the globe should make necessary preparations to properly handle large numbers of fatalities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday.

"Mass fatality planning doesn't mean there will be mass fatalities. But it's imperative that plans are made and, if needed, carried out to help lower the pain that families and broader society feel in the face of a high death toll," Oran Finegan, the head of the forensics unit at the ICRC, said, as quoted in the press release.

The ICRC added that even countries not affected by conflicts are having difficulties while coping with COVID-19 deaths.

The committee also urged the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of staff managing burials of COVID-19 carriers, respect the dead and their families, "ensure they have the physical structures needed for storage of bodies" and pay extra attention to the situation in large slums, detention centers and refugee camps.