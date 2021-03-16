UrduPoint.com
Countries Should Continue Using AstraZeneca Jab For Now: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Countries should continue using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for now, the World Health Organization said Monday, after a number of nations halted its use over blood clot fears

"We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing.

"So far, we do not find an association between these events and the vaccine."

