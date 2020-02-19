Countries Should Influence Terrorists in Syria to Allow Humanitarian Corridors - Nebenzia

Countries with influence on terrorist groups in Syria should appeal to them to allow civilians' exit through humanitarian corridors, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday

"We ask you to put influence on the terrorists to stop using civilians as a human shield and to allow civilians to leave through humanitarian corridors and to stop executing those who demonstrate their protest," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia also said that member states who should influence armed groups to stop shelling civilian population and halt military provocation against the Syrian forces.

The diplomat further reaffirmed the need to fight terrorists in the Arab republic and restore the government's control over the entire territory of Syria.

In December, Syrian government forces launched an offensive to recapture areas of Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country.