UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Stress RCEP's Importance During Post-COVID Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:37 PM

Countries stress RCEP's importance during post-COVID recovery

Economic ministers of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members and from China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand on Thursday underscored the significance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Economic ministers of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members and from China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand on Thursday underscored the significance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

Attending the eighth RCEP Ministerial Meeting via video conference, ministers of the 15 countries were "pleased with the significant progress made towards finalizing the agreement for signing" at the fourth RCEP Summit in November this year, said a joint media statement of the meeting released on Thursday.

The ministers recognized the "critical importance" of the RCEP "in light of ongoing uncertainties," stressing the deal's "significant role" in contributing to the growth and stability of the regional and global economy, according to the statement.

They agreed that the agreement's signing would enhance business confidence, strengthen the regional economic architecture, maintain the stability of the regional and global industrial chains and supply chains, and demonstrate the region's support for an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system, said the statement.

Noting the "unprecedented challenges" brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministers agreed on the necessity of open markets and joint cooperation and collaboration against COVID-19 for countries in the region.The ministers also reiterated that the RCEP "remains open for India," according to the statement.

The meeting was chaired by the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh. The RCEP, initiated by the ASEAN in 2012, is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the bloc's 10 members and its six FTA partners China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zeal and and India.

Related Topics

India Australia Business China Progress Japan South Korea November Market Media From Agreement Industry Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

16 minutes ago

Appointment, extension letters disbursed among PHA ..

1 minute ago

ICCI hails CDA Board for reducing additional store ..

2 minutes ago

No case of dengue reported in Punjab during last 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Police raid French city after drug dealer videos

3 minutes ago

Russia Has Security Commitments Before Belarus - P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.