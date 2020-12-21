UrduPoint.com
Countries Suspending Air Traffic With UK En Masse Over Mutated Coronavirus Strain

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Countries in the European Union and beyond began suspending the traffic with the United Kingdom on Sunday due to the risks associated with the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain there.

On Saturday, the UK imposed Tier 4 restrictions ” the strictest in a four-level scale, equivalent to a lockdown ” in some parts of the country, including London, after confirming that over half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain. As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

Lithuania called an urgent meeting of its Government Emergency Commission to decide the response measures.

"Our commission decided to suspend all passenger flights [from the UK] to Lithuania. The decision will be recommended to the government," Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said after the meeting.

As clarified by Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis, departures from Lithuania to the UK remain allowed for now.

The Lithuanian government is expected to convene for an emergency meeting to discuss the matter shortly.

Ireland will close its border with the UK for all arrivals by sea, air and road for 48 hours beginning at midnight of Saturday, the Irish Times reported.

Bulgaria will suspend the air traffic with the UK for over a month ” from the midnight of Monday until January 31 ” as per the decision of the Bulgarian cabinet at an emergency meeting, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

The Netherlands was the first country to ban flights from the UK on Sunday morning and until January 1.

Israel banned all arrivals from the UK indefinitely, along with arrivals from Denmark and South Africa, where the new strain had also been detected, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's press service.

Germany will stop receiving flights from the UK from Monday midnight and from South Africa later in the day, as announced by Health Minister Jens Spahn. The German government is expected to announce additional details on Monday.

France has closed the border with the UK for 48 hours for all kinds of arrivals, as announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex. Paris will use the 2-day pause to clarify the health situation in the UK and coordinate a common response strategy with EU member states, according to the official.

