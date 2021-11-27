UrduPoint.com

Countries Temporarily Ban Travel From Southern Africa Over New Virus Strain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Countries Temporarily Ban Travel From Southern Africa Over New Virus Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Switzerland has joined the ranks of countries which announced on Friday suspension of travel from southern Africa over the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The United Kingdom was the first to halt flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

"All flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe are banned indefinitely. Exceptional regulations apply to Swiss citizens and to persons holding a residence permit in Switzerland and Liechtenstein who are currently in these countries and who wish to return to Switzerland privately," the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said in a statement.

All arrivals from the foregoing African countries, as well as Hong Kong, Belgium and Israel, where Omicron infections have also been found, will have to present a negative test for the virus even if they have been vaccinated or recently recovered from it, and undergo a 10-day quarantine, the statement read.

These measures will apply to all travelers from countries where the new strain emerges, it added.

Even though the variant has not yet been detected in Switzerland, the government instructed all airlines and local authorities to contact all who have arrived it the country from southern Africa over the past two weeks and recommend they be tested for the virus.

Among other countries that have imposed Africa travel restrictions are the United States, the Philippines, Spain, Israel, Austria, and Morocco.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new variant as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations - 32 - which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

Africa World Israel Hong Kong Austria Spain United Kingdom Belgium Botswana South Africa United States Zimbabwe Switzerland Philippines Lesotho Liechtenstein Mozambique Morocco Namibia All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

2 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

3 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

4 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

4 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.