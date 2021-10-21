UrduPoint.com

Countries That Fought In Afghanistan 20 Years Responsible For Situation There - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The main responsibility for what is happening in Afghanistan lies with the countries that fought there for 20 years, but in order for the state to solve its social and economic problems, it is necessary to unfreeze their assets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"For all the importance of our participation, both China and Russia and other SCO countries, in these processes, the main responsibility for what is happening there lies with the countries that fought there for 20 years. What should be done, in my opinion, is to unfreeze Afghan assets and enable Afghanistan to solve social and economic problems of paramount importance," he said.

