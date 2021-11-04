Countries That Vaccinated Over 40% of Population Should Not Get More COVAX Doses - Tedros

Countries that vaccinated over 40% of the population against COVID-19 should not get more doses via the COVAX international shot-sharing mechanism at this stage, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021)

"No more vaccines should go to countries that have vaccinated 40% of their population until COVAX have the vaccines needed to help other countries get there too," Tedros told a press conference.