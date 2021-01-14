UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Too Slow In Implementing Climate Change Adaptation Projects - UN Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Countries Too Slow in Implementing Climate Change Adaptation Projects - UN Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Countries around the world have made significant efforts in planning climate-related projects but adaptation measures are being implemented too slowly, the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) report said on Thursday.

Adaptation, one of the key pillars of the Paris agreement on climate change, means reducing vulnerability to climate change by increasing the ability to absorb its impact.

"The UNEP Adaptation Gap Report 2020 finds that while nations have advanced in planning, huge gaps remain in finance for developing countries and bringing adaptation projects to the stage where they bring real protection against climate impacts such as droughts, floods and sea-level rise," the report said.

The report also called on the international community to "step up action to adapt" to the new reality amid rising temperature and the increasing impact of climate change.

The report also found that majority of countries recognize the need to prepare for climate change effects but funding of projects still remains too low. According to the UNEP, only $30 billion is allocated every year to poor countries in development aid to help them cope with climate change when the requirement is $70 billion.

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Paris 2020 Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

40 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

55 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

55 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

1 hour ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.