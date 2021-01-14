Countries Too Slow in Implementing Climate Change Adaptation Projects - UN Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Countries around the world have made significant efforts in planning climate-related projects but adaptation measures are being implemented too slowly, the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) report said on Thursday.

Adaptation, one of the key pillars of the Paris agreement on climate change, means reducing vulnerability to climate change by increasing the ability to absorb its impact.

"The UNEP Adaptation Gap Report 2020 finds that while nations have advanced in planning, huge gaps remain in finance for developing countries and bringing adaptation projects to the stage where they bring real protection against climate impacts such as droughts, floods and sea-level rise," the report said.

The report also called on the international community to "step up action to adapt" to the new reality amid rising temperature and the increasing impact of climate change.

The report also found that majority of countries recognize the need to prepare for climate change effects but funding of projects still remains too low. According to the UNEP, only $30 billion is allocated every year to poor countries in development aid to help them cope with climate change when the requirement is $70 billion.