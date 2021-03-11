UrduPoint.com
Countries With Women In Power Cope With COVID-19 Better - Moscow Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Countries with Women in Power Cope With COVID-19 Better - Moscow Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Countries where women hold managerial positions are getting through the COVID-19 pandemic better than male-led states, Tatyana Potyaeva, Moscow Ombudsman, said on Thursday.

"Countries and regions with women in power are more successful in combating the pandemic, the epidemiologic situation is under operational control there. Quick reaction, tough measures, comprehensible explanations and the trustful relations between women in head of government or its departments in different countries demonstrate that this is a key factor in fighting the pandemic," Potyaeva said at the round table discussion "Women in Managerial Positions: Reaching Equal Future in the world of COVID-19.

"

According to the ombudswoman, the statistics show that the share of leading positions held by women is rising a bit every year.

Women's business performance has improved as they have been adopting men's behavioral tactics to reach their career goals, Potyaeva said.

According to the UN report "The World's Women 2020: Trends and Statistics", in 2020 women held 28% of managerial positions, 25% of all parliamentary seats in the world, and 20 positions as heads of state or government.

