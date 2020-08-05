UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Worldwide Offer Helping Hand To Lebanon After Port Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Countries Worldwide Offer Helping Hand to Lebanon After Port Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Countries across the world are offering their assistance to Lebanon after the massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday evening.

France was among the first countries to have sent relief to the middle Eastern nation.

"I express my fraternal solidarity with the Lebanese people after the explosion that caused many deaths and [great] destruction in Beirut this evening. France stands by Lebanon. Always. French aid and resources have been sent to the scene [of the incident]," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in Arabic.

The UK prime minister also took to Twitter to express his condolences and offer a helping hand.

"The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking.

All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected," Boris Johnson said.

Greece and Cyprus, too, are ready to offer all resources at their disposal.

"Turkey is ready to help by all means", Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

The EU also stands ready to provide assistance and support, European Council President Charles Michel said on the bloc's behalf.

The main cause of the Beirut blast remains unknown. The port area, which was the epicenter of the explosion, was home to a huge amount of high-yield explosives.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Turkey Twitter France Beirut United Kingdom Cyprus Lebanon All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

12 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.