Countries Worldwide Offer Helping Hand to Lebanon After Port Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Countries across the world are offering their assistance to Lebanon after the massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday evening.

France was among the first countries to have sent relief to the middle Eastern nation.

"I express my fraternal solidarity with the Lebanese people after the explosion that caused many deaths and [great] destruction in Beirut this evening. France stands by Lebanon. Always. French aid and resources have been sent to the scene [of the incident]," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in Arabic.

The UK prime minister also took to Twitter to express his condolences and offer a helping hand.

"The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking.

All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected," Boris Johnson said.

Greece and Cyprus, too, are ready to offer all resources at their disposal.

"Turkey is ready to help by all means", Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

The EU also stands ready to provide assistance and support, European Council President Charles Michel said on the bloc's behalf.

The main cause of the Beirut blast remains unknown. The port area, which was the epicenter of the explosion, was home to a huge amount of high-yield explosives.