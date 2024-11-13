Open Menu

Countrywide Air Alert In Ukraine As Presidency Warns Of Missile Attack On Kyiv

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Countrywide air alert in Ukraine as presidency warns of missile attack on Kyiv

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Ukrainian authorities issued air raid alerts covering the entire country on Wednesday, as the president's chief of staff warned of a missile attack on the capital.

"Putin is launching a missile attack on Kyiv right now," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's air force warned earlier Wednesday that a missile had entered the country's airspace and was headed for the capital city.

"Attention! Missile in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region," it said on Telegram.

The attack comes after a week of relentless strikes, including one on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that killed a 32-year-old mother and her three children.

Over the weekend, Moscow and Kyiv launched record overnight drone attacks on each other.

Zelensky has warned that Russia has prepared a force of some 50,000 troops, including North Korean fighters, to expel Ukrainian forces from the Russian region of Kursk.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Kursk Vladimir Putin Chernihiv From

Recent Stories

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

24 minutes ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

47 minutes ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

1 hour ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

13 hours ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

13 hours ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

13 hours ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

13 hours ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From World