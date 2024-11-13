Countrywide Air Alert In Ukraine As Presidency Warns Of Missile Attack On Kyiv
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Ukrainian authorities issued air raid alerts covering the entire country on Wednesday, as the president's chief of staff warned of a missile attack on the capital.
"Putin is launching a missile attack on Kyiv right now," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine's air force warned earlier Wednesday that a missile had entered the country's airspace and was headed for the capital city.
"Attention! Missile in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region," it said on Telegram.
The attack comes after a week of relentless strikes, including one on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that killed a 32-year-old mother and her three children.
Over the weekend, Moscow and Kyiv launched record overnight drone attacks on each other.
Zelensky has warned that Russia has prepared a force of some 50,000 troops, including North Korean fighters, to expel Ukrainian forces from the Russian region of Kursk.
Recent Stories
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks
NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes
Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day
More Stories From World
-
New push for EU-South America trade deal despite French fury1 minute ago
-
Elon Musk: rocket man takes aim at Washington1 minute ago
-
Airlines around Asia ground Bali flights after volcano erupts2 minutes ago
-
Top Africa orchestra began with brake cables for strings2 minutes ago
-
Blinken in emergency Brussels trip on Ukraine after Trump win2 minutes ago
-
France's bullfighters see red over bill to ban under-16s12 minutes ago
-
Pete Hegseth: Fox News co-host nominated to lead Pentagon22 minutes ago
-
France, Italy and Portugal target Nations League quarters32 minutes ago
-
UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker with space novel32 minutes ago
-
Senegal's new leaders eye majority in parliamentary polls32 minutes ago
-
Trump names Musk to 'efficiency' post as team takes shape32 minutes ago
-
UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker Prize52 minutes ago