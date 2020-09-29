County in US State of Maryland Reaches $20Mln Settlement Over Police Killing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Prince George's County in the US state of Maryland has agreed to pay $20 million to a family of an African American man who was shot dead by a police officer, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced.

"While criminal charges are still pending, I am here to announce that Prince George's County has reached a settlement agreement with a Green family for $20 million," Alsobrooks said on Monday.

William Green was allegedly shot six times in police custody by African American officer Michael Owen Jr. who claimed that the handcuffed suspect was reaching for a gun. Owen has been arrested on charges of a second-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

The settlement deal is believed to be one of the largest payments in police-related killings in US history.