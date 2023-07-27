Open Menu

Coup Attempt In Niger Not Surprising - Ugandan Foreign Minister

Published July 27, 2023

Coup Attempt in Niger Not Surprising - Ugandan Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Ugandan Foreign Minister Gen Jeje Odongo told Sputnik that the coup attempt in Niger did not surprise him as the situation in worsening in the African continent as a whole.

"I am absolutely sad but i am not surprised because this part of the problem that Africa continue to face," the minister said, adding that Africa continues to face many challenges.

