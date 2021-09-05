Coup Attempt Reported in Guinea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) A coup d'etat is underway in Guinea on Sunday, Jeune Afrique news outlet said.

Earlier in the day, gunshots were reported in the capital of Conakry, near the residence of Guinean President Alpha Conde.

The coup is staged by the special security forces, who are now clashing with the presidential guard, according to the sources of Jeune Afrique.

No official comments are available yet.