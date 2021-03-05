UrduPoint.com
Coup-hit Myanmar Sees Nationwide Electricity Outage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:23 PM

Coup-hit Myanmar sees nationwide electricity outage

Electricity supply was cut across many areas of Myanmar on Friday because of a "system breakdown", according to multiple government agencie

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Electricity supply was cut across many areas of Myanmar on Friday because of a "system breakdown", according to multiple government agencies.

People started posting on Twitter and Facebook about the widespread blackouts across commercial hub Yangon at around 1:30 pm local time (0600 GMT).

"A system breakdown is causing power outages across the country," reported Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation in central Yangon's Yankin township.

Further north in the city of Magway, along the Irrawaddy River, the region's Electricity Supply enterprise reported the same.

Netizens on Facebook -- an extremely popular platform in Myanmar -- similarly reported electricity blackouts in other parts of the country.

The supply cut comes as the junta has tightened its chokehold on communications, blocking social media platforms -- which people have skirted by downloading VPNs -- and imposing a nightly internet shutdown.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, with soldiers and police escalating the use of force on the streets to quell nationwide protests.

bur-dhc/jfx

