GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The new leadership of Guinea that came to power following the recent military coup must respect the country's existing commitments under international humanitarian law, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

The 48th session of the Human Rights Council began in Geneva on Monday. It is scheduled to work until October 8.

"Like the people of Mali, Chad and indeed every State, the people of Guinea deserve sound governance by representatives they have selected to address their needs and concerns.

I emphasize that the new de facto authorities in Guinea, at all levels - and in all sectors of public service, including the military - must respect the country's obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law," Bachelet told the Council.

Earlier in September, a group of Guinean military, led by special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, stormed the presidential palace and detained ex-President Alpha Conde, who had been in power since 2010. Doumbouya dissolved the parliament and declared the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.