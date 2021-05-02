(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A couple from London was arrested last week on suspicion of entering Windsor Castle grounds, the Primary royal residence, police was reported as saying Sunday.

A 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were held near the Royal Lodge, the home of the queen's son, Prince Andrew, according to iTV news channel.

They were released pending a probe.

This is a second trespassing incident in two weeks. A 43-year-old woman reportedly talked her way into the Duke of York's home on April 17. She claimed she had a lunch date with Prince Andrew and came to marry him. She was sanctioned under a mental health act.