'Couple More' COVID Vaccine Candidates Likely to Move to Phase 3 Trials Soon - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, said during a virtual briefing on Friday that "a couple more" COVID-19 vaccine candidates likely to move from phase 2 to phase 3 trials in next month or two.

"A couple more candidates are likely to move from phase two to phase 3 in the next month or two," Swaminathan said.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told Sputnik on Tuesday that 46 coronavirus vaccine candidates were currently at the stage of clinical trials, of which 11 were already in phase 3.

Phase 3 clinical trials compare the safety and effectiveness of the new treatment against the current standard treatment. Most phase 3 clinical trials include a large number of patients, at least several hundred.