Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues

A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown.

Collin Allin, 41, and wife Hilda aim to cover the 42.

2-kilometre (26-mile) distance on their 19-metre (yard) long balcony from 6:00 am on Saturday, a challenge they expect to take between seven and eight hours.

"This is about giving people something else to think about," he told AFP. "It's about getting people to connect, as everyone is worried about the impact of coronavirus."Their 10-year-old daughter Geena will be in charge of providing her parents with water and snacksas well as music to drive the runners.