Couple Wins Lawsuit Over Health Issues Caused By Wind Turbines In France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

A Belgian couple won a 110,000 euro ($115,000) lawsuit after a French court recognized the validity of their claims that their health was affected by living near a wind farm in what they called turbine syndrome, media reported Monday

Christel and Luc Fockaert claimed that they have suffered from headaches, insomnia, heart irregularities, depression, dizziness, tinnitus and nausea for more than two years due to the proximity of their home to a windfarm, according to the Guardian.

Six wind turbines were set up 700 meters (2,300 feet) from the couple's home in southern France in 2008, but the Fockaerts started experiencing health problems only five years later, the newspaper reported. The couple said the noise pollution from the windfarm worsened after a strip of woodland near their house was cut down.

The Fockaerts attributed their deteriorating health to constant noise from the wind turbines, which they compared to a washing machine cycle, and flashing lights, the newspaper reported.

"We didn't understand straight away, but little by little we realised the problem came from the turbines. The turbines flash every two seconds... we had to have outside lights to counter the effect of the flashes," Christel Fockaert was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

In 2015, the couple moved away and, allegedly, their symptoms disappeared soon after.

Even though doctors couldn't confirm the claimants' health issues, the court decided to recognize the turbine syndrome as real, saying scientific research has proved it exists, the Guardian noted.

The windfarm's operators, energy companies Sasu, Margnes Energie and Sasu Singladou Energie, were ordered to pay 110,000 euro in compensation and have reportedly since changed the lights and speed of the turbines.

Many scientists, however, agree that the syndrome, which is not medically recognized, is most likely psychosomatic and is caused by pre-existing negative expectations, according to the newspaper.

