Open Menu

Courchevel At Boulevard World: Ski Season Adventure

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Courchevel at Boulevard World: Ski Season Adventure

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Courchevel zone at Boulevard World, part of Riyadh Season, has emerged as a premier winter destination, blending entertainment and adventure inspired by world-class ski resorts to attract both local and international visitors.

Tailored for visitors of all ages, Courchevel ensures a comprehensive experience. Its ski slopes are designed for beginners and professionals alike, with expert instructors on standby to guarantee a safe and enjoyable time for all.

The area is dedicated to offering essential services for visitor comfort, such as modern changing rooms and a variety of ski equipment.

A designated photo zone allows visitors to capture moments in the snowy setting, while a section for winter merchandise offers souvenirs reflecting the area's vibe.

Courchevel is an ideal destination for individuals and families looking for a blend of amusement, relaxation, and winter sports in an enchanting atmosphere, making it a leading attraction within the Riyadh Season events.

Related Topics

World Sports Riyadh All

Recent Stories

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

8 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

19 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

44 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

4 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World