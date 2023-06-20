UrduPoint.com

Course On AI Systems To Appear In Russian Universities In 2023-2024 - Education Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Course on AI Systems to Appear in Russian Universities in 2023-2024 - Education Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian universities will have to include an "Artificial Intelligence Systems" course in educational programs for the 2023/2024 academic year, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science said on Tuesday.

"The Department of State Policy in Higher Education of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation ... sends the educational module 'Artificial Intelligence Systems,' updated jointly with the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence association, for inclusion in educational programs of higher education and additional professional programs planned for implementation in 2023/24 academic year," the ministry said in a letter, published on the portal of Federal state educational standards for higher education.

The "Artificial Intelligence Systems" course is a 72-academic hour block, that includes 18 hours of practical work and 20 hours of independent work, according to the document.

The document states that the module should be covered following study of disciplines such as "Python Programming Fundamentals," "Calculus," "Linear Algebra", and "Probability Theory and Mathematical Statistics."

