Court Aims To Wrap Trump Jury Selection Ahead Of Opening Arguments

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM

The judge in Donald Trump's criminal trial hoped to wrap up jury selection Friday before opening arguments start next week in the historic case against the former president and 2024 Republican White House contender

The main 12 jurors were sworn in Thursday, but a pool of six alternates still needs to be completed -- ready to step in if any of the original jury become unavailable during the case in which Trump is accused of covering up hush money paid to a porn star.

Trump arrived in court and delivered an angry statement about what he called the "very unfair" partial gag order imposed by the judge to prevent him from using his powerful media presence to attack witnesses, prosecutors and relatives of court staff.

"The judge has to take off this gag order," said Trump, who has a long history, including while president, of making threatening or insulting statements against private and public opponents.

The trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York is expected to last six to eight weeks, creating an unprecedented legal and political drama just months before election day in November.

The court proceedings have disrupted Trump's campaigning plans, but he has tried to use the heavy media presence to relay his claim to be the victim of a "hoax." On Saturday, he will hold a rally in North Carolina.

The Republican tycoon faces three other criminal cases, including on far more serious charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, but these have been repeatedly delayed.

