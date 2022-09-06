MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The court allowed a third-party examination of some of the documents seized during a search at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, suspending a government investigation, US District Judge Aileen Cannon said on Monday.

On August 8, the FBI seized documents from Trump's residence in connection to a Federal probe seeking to determine whether the materials stored there were of a sensitive nature, and whether the improper storage of such could constitute violations of national security protocols.

"A special master shall be appointed to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property. The exact details and mechanics of this review process will be decided expeditiously following receipt of the parties' proposals," Cannon wrote in the court's decision.

Cannon attributed the decision to the potential harm from the disclosure of Trump's personal information.

"In addition to being deprived of potentially significant personal documents, which alone creates a real harm, Plaintiff faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public," the court's decision read.

According to the document, the government's review of materials seized from Trump should be suspended until an independent examination is completed.

"The Government is temporarily enjoined from further review and use of any of the materials seized from Plaintiff's residence on August 8, 2022, for criminal investigative purposes pending resolution of the special master's review process as determined by this Court," Cannon added.

The FBI publicized an inventory last month from its raid on Trump's residence that noted 11 sets of classified documents. On Friday, the Justice Department revealed a detailed inventory, which outlines the general types of items in 33 boxes of documents taken from an office and a storage room in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It mentions 48 "empty folders with 'classified' banners" across four boxes.

Trump has denied having classified documents and criticized the raid as being done by a politicized FBI and Justice Department to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.