UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court-Appointed Expert Urges US Government Not To Drop Charges Against Michael Flynn

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Court-Appointed Expert Urges US Government Not to Drop Charges Against Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The US government should not drop charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, a former US Federal judge John Gleeson said in a 86-page brief on Wednesday.

Gleeson was appointed by the US Judge Emmett Sullivan, who presided in the Flynn case, after the US government decided to drop charges against Flynn due to evidence that he had not committed a crime, but was framed by the FBI.

"The government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president. The facts of this case overcome the presumption of regularity," Gleeson said. "The court should therefore deny the government's motion to dismiss, adjudicate any remaining motions, and then sentence the defendant."

Gleeson argued that Flynn lied to the White House and to the FBI about his conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

"The reasons offered by the government are so irregular and so obviously pretextual that they are deficient," Gleeson said. "Moreover, the facts surrounding the filing of the Government's motion constitute clear evidence of gross prosecutorial abuse. They reveal an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President [Donald] Trump."

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to the FBI. Flynn was prosecuted for lying to investigators about conversations with Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Moscow.

Last month, the Justice Department announced it was dismissing Flynn's prosecution due to evidence that the FBI entrapped and framed him absent a crime. However, the judge in the case put the government's decision on hold.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia White House Trump United States December FBI 2017 Government Court

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.