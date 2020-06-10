Court-Appointed Expert Urges US Government Not to Drop Charges Against Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The US government should not drop charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, a former US Federal judge John Gleeson said in a 86-page brief on Wednesday.

Gleeson was appointed by the US Judge Emmett Sullivan, who presided in the Flynn case, after the US government decided to drop charges against Flynn due to evidence that he had not committed a crime, but was framed by the FBI.

"The government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president. The facts of this case overcome the presumption of regularity," Gleeson said. "The court should therefore deny the government's motion to dismiss, adjudicate any remaining motions, and then sentence the defendant."

Gleeson argued that Flynn lied to the White House and to the FBI about his conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

"The reasons offered by the government are so irregular and so obviously pretextual that they are deficient," Gleeson said. "Moreover, the facts surrounding the filing of the Government's motion constitute clear evidence of gross prosecutorial abuse. They reveal an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President [Donald] Trump."

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to the FBI. Flynn was prosecuted for lying to investigators about conversations with Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Moscow.

Last month, the Justice Department announced it was dismissing Flynn's prosecution due to evidence that the FBI entrapped and framed him absent a crime. However, the judge in the case put the government's decision on hold.